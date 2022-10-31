Police Identify Victim Of Fatal Motorcycle Accident

Lincoln, NE (October 31, 2022) The Lincoln Police Department continues to investigate a motorcycle versus pickup crash at North 11th and Adams Street that resulted in the death of 30-year-old Trenten Bankhead of Lincoln.

On Friday, October 28, 2022, at approximately 7:00 p.m. police and fire were dispatched to the intersection of North 11th and Adams street on the report of a crash involving a white pickup and a Suzuki motorcycle.

Bankhead, the driver of the motorcycle, was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

This crash remains under investigation and Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402.441.6000. If they wish to remain anonymous, they can call Crime Stoppers at 402.475.3600.