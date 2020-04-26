Police ID Person who Died After Crash into House as Teen
Police have identified an Omaha teenage as the person who died after crashing a stolen SUV into a Bellevue house and was found to have been stabbed before the crash. Bellevue police told a media source that was 17-year-old Elijah Walsh who died in the incident. Police say the incident began after 1 a.m. Wednesday, when a man called 911 to say he had confronted two males breaking into his vehicle.
Police say the two fled in an Infiniti SUV that had been reported stolen from Omaha. Several minutes later, the SUV crashed into a house, and Walsh died at the scene. Police say he had been stabbed. No arrests have been reported.
