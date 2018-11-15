Police Have Man In Custody After A Two-Hour Standoff

A 34-year-old man is in custody following a two-hour standoff in the Air Park area of northwest Lincoln on Wednesday night.

Around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a home in the 4500 Block of NW 50th in Lincoln. Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said

the man was really hesitant in having his 29-year-old ex-girlfriend come and get her stuff from the home. When she left, police say the Zimmer was upset about not being able to see the couple’s child.

Later police received calls from witnesses on reports of multiple gunshots fired. Lincoln Police responded again, and communicated with Zimmer for several hours.

Police said during the incident he threatened to shoot officers to “protect his property”, and officers eventually shot him with a bean bag and took him into custody.