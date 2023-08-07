Police Find 88 Pounds of Cocaine and Over $80,000 in Cash During I-80 Traffic Stop

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 7)–A major drug bust earlier Monday in North Lincoln. Police say a semi truck driving on interstate 80 near the airport was seen crossing the fog line several times before being pulled over.

Authorities say 88 pounds of cocaine and over $80,000 dollars in cash were found in the trailer.

63-year-old Arailde Matos of Las Vegas, was arrested on suspicion of possessing cocaine with intent to deliver.