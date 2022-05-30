Police Chief – Americruise Event in Lincoln “Will Change”
(KFOR NEWS May 31, 2022) The “hot rod” classic car event known as Americacruise has been coming to Lincoln since the 90s with few law enforcement disruptions. That changed Sunday night when 2 Lincoln women in their 20’s were killed at the intersection of 52nd and O Street.
At a Monday afternoon news conference at Police Headquarters, Chief, Teresa Ewins, said Americruise is “an event” which brings a lot of people out who normally would not have lined O Street, had it not been for the classic cars. Chief Ewins said, “We will be changing a lot in regard to people who are coming to Lincoln to cause havoc like that. It’s not acceptable…and yes, things will change.”
Chief Ewins did not blame Americruise for the crash, saying “This would have happen whether it was here or not. People’s driving behavior is there behavior and we need to curb that through education and enforcement.” Chief Ewins referenced complains LPD gets routinely about cars racing along the O Street Corridor, saying “We’re going to be out there and we’re going to take action.”
READ MORE: UPDATE: Two 20 Year Olds From Lincoln Killed – 2 People Pinned Under Rolled Car As Result Of Sunday Night’s “O” Street Crash