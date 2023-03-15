Police Capture Man Wanted In Connection to a Friday Disturbance

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 15)–A 24-year-old man is in jail, accused of threatening another driver on Friday evening in the Haymarket district.

Lincoln Police Captain Todd Kocian says officers were called to the area of 8th and “P” Street about a weapons violation, where a 23-year-old victim told investigators he was dropping off his girlfriend when a vehicle pulled up behind him and the driver, later identified as Riley Scott, started to honk the horn and yell at him. The victim told Scott to be patient as he was waiting for his girlfriend to get into her vehicle and drive away.

Captain Kocian said the vehicle Scott was in pulled up alongside the victim and allegedly pointed what was described as a black revolver style handgun at him.

Late Tuesday evening, members of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force saw Scott leaving a home near 32nd and “R” and were aware of him being wanted in connection to the incident on Friday evening.

As officers got out of their vehicle, Scott took off on foot and was seen reaching for something in his waistband, dropped a towel and held something in his right hand. After Scott ran into and fell over a small chain link fence, officers heard what sounded like a metal object hit and slide over the ground. Following a brief struggle, Captain Kocian said Scott was taken into custody. Investigators found a 9mm handgun that was stolen back in October near 48th and Huntington. Three syringes containing meth residue were found.

Scott was arrested for possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a controlled substance, terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and then cited for obstructing a police officer and resisting arrest.