Police Arrest Man Who Stepped Front of Cruiser, Making Hand Pistol Toward Officer

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 20)–Lincoln Police arrested a 25-year-old man, who had stepped out in front of a cruiser early Tuesday morning at 12th and “O” allegedly using his fingers to form a pistol and make a shooting motion.

Sgt. Chris Vollmer says the officer confronted Tyre Merritt, who lunged at him before running away after a taser was unsuccessfully deployed. Merritt took off into the SCC building at 11th and “O”, where he was taken into custody after another taser was successfully deployed.

Merritt was checked out at a hospital and cited for resisting arrest. It’s not clear why Merritt did the pistol motion with his fingers toward the officer.