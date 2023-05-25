104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

Police Are Looking For Missing Lincoln Girl

May 25, 2023 10:41AM CDT
Lincoln Police cruiser. (Courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 25)–The search continues for a missing 12-year-old Lincoln girl, last seen around 7pm Wednesday in the area of NW 50th and West McGuire in the Arnold Heights neighborhood.

Lincoln Police said in a Tweet that if you have information on the whereabouts of Angel Neighbors to call 402-441-6000. The address listed in the original tweet above is incorrect.