Police Are Looking For Missing Lincoln Girl

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 25)–The search continues for a missing 12-year-old Lincoln girl, last seen around 7pm Wednesday in the area of NW 50th and West McGuire in the Arnold Heights neighborhood.

MISSING: 12-year-old Angel Neighbors was last seen in the 4100 block of NW 81st last night around 7 p.m. Please call Lincoln Police at 402.441.6000 with any information. pic.twitter.com/gNYN4KfIQo — Lincoln Police (@Lincoln_Police) May 25, 2023

Lincoln Police said in a Tweet that if you have information on the whereabouts of Angel Neighbors to call 402-441-6000. The address listed in the original tweet above is incorrect.