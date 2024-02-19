104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

Police are Investigating Monday Morning Crash in SW Lincoln

February 19, 2024 8:00AM CST
The scene of a crash, where a vehicle ended up in the west side ditch of Highway 77 right before Old Cheney Road on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. (Courtesy of Ryan Swanigan/10-11 News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 19)–An injury accident in southwest Lincoln from early Monday morning is under investigation.

A crash involving at least two vehicles has slowed traffic at the intersection of Highway 77 and Old Cheney Road. According to KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 News, one person was taken to the hospital by Lincoln Fire and Rescue. The extent of injuries is not clear at this time.

No other details have been made available.

