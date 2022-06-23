Police Are Handling An Uptick In Counterfeit Money Reports Across Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 23)–Lincoln Police have been seeing an increase in counterfeit currency investigations.
According to Captain Todd Kocian, from January 1, 2022 through June 22, LPD has investigated 122 reports of counterfeit currency. During this same time frame in 2021 LPD had only 75, which represents a 62% increase. For the calendar year 2021 there were a total of 168 reports of counterfeit currency.
It appears most of the counterfeit currency are $20 and $100 bills and being passed at restaurants and convenience stores. Some of the bills have the words “copy” or “movie use only” printed on them, an indication they are props in making movies.