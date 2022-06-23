      Weather Alert

Police Are Handling An Uptick In Counterfeit Money Reports Across Lincoln

Jun 23, 2022 @ 10:42am

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 23)–Lincoln Police have been seeing an increase in counterfeit currency investigations.

An example of a $100 bill that has the word “Copy” in the lower left hand corner, indicating it’s counterfeit money. Some of the $20s and $100s being passed around Lincoln have “Movie Use Only” on the bills. (Photo Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

According to Captain Todd Kocian, from January 1, 2022 through June 22, LPD has investigated 122 reports of counterfeit currency.  During this same time frame in 2021 LPD had only 75, which represents a 62% increase.  For the calendar year 2021 there were a total of 168 reports of counterfeit currency.

It appears most of the counterfeit currency are $20 and $100 bills and being passed at restaurants and convenience stores.  Some of the bills have the words “copy” or “movie use only” printed on them, an indication they are props in making movies.

Connect With Us Listen To Us On