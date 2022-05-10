Pleasant Dale Man Arrested For Drugs
(KFOR NEWS May 10, 2022) A 31 year old Pleasant Dale man was taken to jail Nay 2nd on a drug charge.
On May 2nd at approximately 11:00 AM, a search warrant was executed at a home in rural Seward County. During the search deputies located a wide assortment of controlled substances including methamphetamine, THC concentrates, fentanyl, and others. Deputies also located drug paraphernalia and evidence of drug distribution.
31 year old, Levi M. Fotopoulos of Pleasant Dale was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance with further charges pending. Fotopoulos was booked into the Seward County Detention Center and is currently being held on bond.
This is ongoing investigation with multiple agencies.
