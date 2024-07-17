Play Lars’ Drums!

Metallica’s Lars Ulrich’s seven-piece 2017 ‘Hardwired… To Self-Destruct’ purple sparkle drum kit will be on view at a special event at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.

The multi-sensory exhibit “Art of Noise” on August 1 will include an event called “Breaking Sound: Lars Ulrich and 40 Years with TAMA Drums.”

The feature lets you watch concert footage from Metallica over the decades and post your musical memories to a fan wall.

You can even play the drums yourself.

Admission is free, because the event falls on the first Thursday of the month, which is always free day at the SFMOMA for Bay Area residents.

A selection of guest drummers will also be playing.