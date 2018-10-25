Plans Unveiled For High-Rise Building Across From Lied Center

It’s a project about 25 years in the making, when the Que Place Parking Garage on “Q” Street between 11th and 12th streets was first completed.

Now, after several years of planning, the Lied Place is a few steps away from becoming a reality. On Thursday, Mayor Chris Beutler announced the Lied Place redevelopment project would make way for a 20-story, $30-million building that would be home to retail, office and residential space.

It would bridge the gap between traditional downtown Lincoln to the UNL City Campus, being across the street from the Lied Center for Performing Arts.

“That’s going to be one of the beauty spots of the downtown,” Beutler told reporters.

Developer Tam Allan said there was a plan to put a building in that space back in 1993, but it’s taken a long time for this project to finally start.

“There’s actually punch outs on the individual floors for a building that wasn’t built, until this time,” Allan said.

The Lied Place project would include a restaurant on the ground floor, about 4,500 square feet of office space on the second, third and fourth floors and about 40 condominium units on the upper 16 floors.

The project includes $5 million in tax-increment financing. The restaurant will take up 3,000 square feet on the first floor. The condominiums will be available in one- , two- and three-bedroom units.

Pending approval from the Planning Commission and City Council, work would start in the spring and likely be done by 2021.