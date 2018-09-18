Planning Lincoln’s New Public High Schools

4 of Lincoln’s 6 high schools have more than 2,000 students. The other 2 are close.

Lincoln Public Schools has formed a High School Task Force to plan for more high schools, asking parents at a forum Monday night at Lux Middle School what’s important to them. Input from the community will be forwarded on to a task force Superintendent, Dr. Steve Joel will put together to look at facility needs for the district and plan for the future. 3 more public forums are planned.

