Planning Lincoln’s New Public High Schools

4 of Lincoln’s 6 high schools have more than 2,000 students.  The other 2 are close.

Lincoln Public Schools has formed a High School Task Force to plan for more high schools, asking parents at a forum Monday night at Lux Middle School what’s important to them. Input from the community will be forwarded on to a task force Superintendent, Dr. Steve Joel will put together to look at facility needs for the district and plan for the future.  3 more public forums are planned.

The post Planning Lincoln’s New Public High Schools appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Community Health Endowment To Help Fund Two “Legacy” Projects Dangerously Low On Blood The Nebraska-Purdue Party Just Got Bigger Anti Term Limits Group Forms GOP Issues Krist Alcohol Charges Wedding Dress, Credit Cards Among Missing Items In Car Theft