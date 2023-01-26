Planning Commission Not Recommending Home Be Used For Sober Living Environment

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 26)–A request to have up to 12 adults living in a sober environment at a home off of 27th and Washington is not being recommended, after Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission members on Wednesday heard testimony from neighbors.

The other issue, according to commissioners, is the house has only four legal bedrooms and two bathrooms. The home is owned MAK Development of Omaha and runs as Michael House, which offers a sober living environment for people recovering from drugs, alcohol, most of whom had just been released from prison.

Planning commissioners heard from several neighbors who had a range of complaints about the home, including lack of parking and alleged misbehavior.