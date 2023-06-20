Plane Made Emergency Landing In Lincoln On Monday

LINCOLN–(KOLN June 19)–A plane from Detroit to Los Angeles had to make an emergency landing at the Lincoln Airport on Monday afternoon.

According to KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 Now, a Spirit Airlines flight had to make the emergency stop after smoke was noticed on the flight deck. The plane landed safely at the Lincoln Airport just over an hour into the flight. All 188 passengers on board were not hurt.

The plane was inspected and it was determined that a different plane was needed to continue the flight due to a suspected mechanical issue.

A plane from Kansas City arrived to carry the passengers off to Los Angeles.