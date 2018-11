2 people are recovering after a small plane headed from Omaha to Atlanta, Georgia, crashed Thursday night on a college campus. The plane hit a tree on the Kennesaw State University campus. No buildings were damaged or students hurt. The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports 2 people in the plane were taken to a hospital. They were conscious and sitting up on stretchers. Officials are saying engine failure led to the crash. The plane left Omaha headed to Charlie Brown Field in Fulton County.