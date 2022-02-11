Plane Crashes Thursday Evening Just Outside of Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 10)–A small plane crashed in a farm field just outside of Lincoln Thursday night.
Fire and emergency crews from LFR, Waverly and Southeast Rural Fire were called to the scene near 112th and Havelock around 8:10pm, where the plane had to make an emergency landing. What led to the crash remains under investigation by the FAA.
There were no immediate reports of any injuries, but the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office didn’t have any other immediate details on the situation. The small plane had two people on board at the time and a parachute had deployed.
