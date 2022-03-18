Plane Crash In Oklahoma Kills Three People From Nebraska
POND CREEK, OK–(KFOR Mar. 18)–Three people from southeast Nebraska are dead, following a Thursday afternoon plane crash in northwest Oklahoma.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 58-year-old William Lauber and his wife, 56-year-old Christine Lauber, both of Milford were killed, along with their daughter, 21-year-old Regan Lauber, of Lincoln, on Thursday afternoon when their plane crashed near Pond Creek, Oklahoma, about 80 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. All three were flying back to Nebraska, after visiting another daughter in Texas.
The crash will be investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.