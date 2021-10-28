Place Matters 4.0 Mapping Project Reveals New Data, Findings For Health Factors In Lincoln
LINCOLN–(News Release Oct. 28)–The Community Health Endowment of Lincoln (CHE) and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today released Place Matters 4.0, the fourth edition of a community mapping project that visually displays data related to health factors and outcomes in Lincoln. Previous versions were released in 2015, 2017, and 2019.
“Place Matters 4.0 continues to reveal new information about our community,” said Lori Seibel, CHE President/CEO. “One area of concern is the stark linkage between people of color and poverty. This is especially concerning in light of estimates that our minority population will increase from 20.5% in 2020 to 35.3% by 2050. The link between being a person of color and poverty is compelling and should accelerate our work toward health equity.”
New this year are maps showing the growth and location of older adults (75+ years) and rental rates for single family homes. These maps are intended to recognize the significant trends that will influence Lincoln’s housing, workforce, health, transportation, and infrastructure in the coming decades.
The Place Matters 4.0 maps have been used throughout Lincoln in decision-making, policy-making, and strategic planning. The Lincoln Fresh Food Truck, funded by CHE and operated by the Food Bank of Lincoln, distributes free produce in areas where the Place Matters maps show low healthy food access. Place Matters also influenced the development of the Schroder Park Wellness Campus near Folsom and A Streets. This campus can now serve as a hub for addressing physical activity, mental health services, early childhood development, human connection, and more.
“Our work as a city and as a community is to make sure that every census tract, every neighborhood, and every person has access to opportunities that improve their health, their lives, and their families’ futures,” said Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. “Through data-driven information, visualized in this new report, we see more clearly how we, as a community, can make even more targeted and strategic investments that enhance those opportunities in the places that need them the most.” The Mayor thanked CHE and LLCHD for their ongoing partnership on the mapping project.
In addition to CHE and LLCHD, organizations contributing to Place Matters 4.0 include the Lancaster County Medical Society, Lincoln Public Schools, City of Lincoln Urban Development Department, Nebraska Extension, and Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln.