PJ’S “YIELD” TURNS 25?

This month marks the 25th anniversary of Pearl Jam’s fifth studio album, “Yield.” To commemorate the occasion, the band has teamed up with Vinyl Me Please to release the album in a special anniversary edition.

The double LP will be “pressed on 180g translucent red & black hi-melt vinyl,” according to Pearl Jam. Currently, streaming services are now offering the album in spatial audio format.

Pearl Jam is also making their 1998 live album “Give Away” available for the first time as a Record Store Day exclusive.