Pius X Names Henggeler as School’s New Head Baseball Coach

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 19)–Lincoln Pius X High School has hired Keith Henggeler as its next baseball coach, the school said in a news release on Thursday morning.

Henggeler is a 2004 Pius X graduate, where he set team records for most singles and doubles in a season and earned numerous post-season awards for the Thunderbolts. He played junior college baseball and in independent leagues before injuries cut his career short.

Henggler most recently started and coached an American Legion baseball program in Elwood, Nebraska, organized baseball camps, and helped athletes pursue baseball careers in college.

“To say I’m thrilled about this incredible opportunity would be an understatement,” Henngeler said. “I am beyond excited to bring many years of experience that I gained at the college, professional, and most recently as a head coach at the high school age level back to Pius! I plan on continuing the winning tradition and values that are instilled in every student athlete at Pius! The future is bright. Go Bolts!”

Henggeler takes over for Troy Charf, who stepped down after 17 seasons as Pius X’s head baseball coach and coached the Thunderbolts to three state titles.