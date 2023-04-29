104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

Pioneers Park Celebrates 60 Years With Wild Adventures Event April 29

April 29, 2023 7:42AM CDT
Pioneer Park Entrance Sign

(KFOR April 29, 2023) Lincoln Parks and Recreation invites the public to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Pioneers Park Nature Center at a free event Saturday, April 29. The Wild Adventures event will be from 1 to 4 p.m. at the west end of Pioneers Park, 3201 S. Coddington Ave.

Attendees may enjoy hands-on nature-based activities, live animals, art and games. All prairie trails will be open, and tours will be given at the historic Cunningham School and Hudson Cabin. A portion of the road past the Nature Center gates and the Bison Loop will be closed during the event to accommodate pedestrians.

Wild Adventures activities include:

Prairie Building 

  • Fish Printing – Guild of Natural Science Illustrators
  • Scat and Tracks – Morrill Hall staff
  • Bird Banding – UNL School of Natural Resources
  • Animal Artifacts –Nature Center staff
  • Feathers and Verses – Bill and Linda Clemente
  • Hands-On Building – Food Forest staff
  • Make a Party Hat – Nature Preschool staff
  • Prairie Plant Identification – Nature Center staff
  • Refreshments – Lincoln Parks Foundation and Wild Bird Habitat Store

Chet Ager Building 

  • Salamander Encounter – Lower Platte South NRD
  • Soil and Decomposers – Wachiska Audubon Society
  • Snakes Encounter – Nature Center staff
  • Birdwatching – Nature Center staff
  • Composting Demo – UNL Master Gardeners
  • Herb Garden Exploration – Nature Center staff

Lynn Johnson Building 

  • Gaga Ball and Games – Nature Camp staff
  • Insect Encounter – UNL Entomology Department
  • Solar Viewing – Prairie Astronomy Club

For the detailed history of the Pioneers Park Nature Center and its programming, visit lincoln.ne.gov/naturecenter. For more information about Lincoln Parks and Recreation programs, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.