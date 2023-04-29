Pioneers Park Celebrates 60 Years With Wild Adventures Event April 29

(KFOR April 29, 2023) Lincoln Parks and Recreation invites the public to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Pioneers Park Nature Center at a free event Saturday, April 29. The Wild Adventures event will be from 1 to 4 p.m. at the west end of Pioneers Park, 3201 S. Coddington Ave.

Attendees may enjoy hands-on nature-based activities, live animals, art and games. All prairie trails will be open, and tours will be given at the historic Cunningham School and Hudson Cabin. A portion of the road past the Nature Center gates and the Bison Loop will be closed during the event to accommodate pedestrians.

Wild Adventures activities include:

Prairie Building

Fish Printing – Guild of Natural Science Illustrators

Scat and Tracks – Morrill Hall staff

Bird Banding – UNL School of Natural Resources

Animal Artifacts –Nature Center staff

Feathers and Verses – Bill and Linda Clemente

Hands-On Building – Food Forest staff

Make a Party Hat – Nature Preschool staff

Prairie Plant Identification – Nature Center staff

Refreshments – Lincoln Parks Foundation and Wild Bird Habitat Store

Chet Ager Building

Salamander Encounter – Lower Platte South NRD

Soil and Decomposers – Wachiska Audubon Society

Snakes Encounter – Nature Center staff

Birdwatching – Nature Center staff

Composting Demo – UNL Master Gardeners

Herb Garden Exploration – Nature Center staff

Lynn Johnson Building

Gaga Ball and Games – Nature Camp staff

Insect Encounter – UNL Entomology Department

Solar Viewing – Prairie Astronomy Club

For the detailed history of the Pioneers Park Nature Center and its programming, visit lincoln.ne.gov/naturecenter. For more information about Lincoln Parks and Recreation programs, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.