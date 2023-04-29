Pioneers Park Celebrates 60 Years With Wild Adventures Event April 29
(KFOR April 29, 2023) Lincoln Parks and Recreation invites the public to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Pioneers Park Nature Center at a free event Saturday, April 29. The Wild Adventures event will be from 1 to 4 p.m. at the west end of Pioneers Park, 3201 S. Coddington Ave.
Attendees may enjoy hands-on nature-based activities, live animals, art and games. All prairie trails will be open, and tours will be given at the historic Cunningham School and Hudson Cabin. A portion of the road past the Nature Center gates and the Bison Loop will be closed during the event to accommodate pedestrians.
Wild Adventures activities include:
Prairie Building
- Fish Printing – Guild of Natural Science Illustrators
- Scat and Tracks – Morrill Hall staff
- Bird Banding – UNL School of Natural Resources
- Animal Artifacts –Nature Center staff
- Feathers and Verses – Bill and Linda Clemente
- Hands-On Building – Food Forest staff
- Make a Party Hat – Nature Preschool staff
- Prairie Plant Identification – Nature Center staff
- Refreshments – Lincoln Parks Foundation and Wild Bird Habitat Store
Chet Ager Building
- Salamander Encounter – Lower Platte South NRD
- Soil and Decomposers – Wachiska Audubon Society
- Snakes Encounter – Nature Center staff
- Birdwatching – Nature Center staff
- Composting Demo – UNL Master Gardeners
- Herb Garden Exploration – Nature Center staff
Lynn Johnson Building
- Gaga Ball and Games – Nature Camp staff
- Insect Encounter – UNL Entomology Department
- Solar Viewing – Prairie Astronomy Club
For the detailed history of the Pioneers Park Nature Center and its programming, visit lincoln.ne.gov/naturecenter. For more information about Lincoln Parks and Recreation programs, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.