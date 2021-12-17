Pinnacle Bank Arena To Host Free Volleyball Watch Party
(KFOR NEWS December 17, 2021) Pinnacle Bank Arena will host a FREE watch party on Saturday, December 18th, giving fans an opportunity to view the Nebraska women’s volleyball championship match on the arena’s video boards. The televised match starts at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Admission is FREE.
“Fans can watch the match in a fun atmosphere with many other Husker volleyball fans,” said Tom Lorenz, Pinnacle Bank Arena General Manager. Enter the arena from the main entrance. No floor access. Parking will be available in the Pinnacle Bank Arena Festival Parking Lot.
All attendees will need to bring their own face covering. Face coverings must be worn throughout the event covering the mouth and nose.
Pinnacle Bank Arena is a CLEAR BAG POLICY venue. Click here for the clear bag policy.