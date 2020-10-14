Pinnacle Bank Arena Cancels Husker-Buckeye Watch Party
Lincoln, NE (October 14, 2020) Tom Lorenz, General Manager of Pinnacle Bank Arena, today notified City and local Health Department officials that PBA will not open for a Husker football viewing event on October 24.
“As we’ve learned, the COVID-19 pandemic is unpredictable, and with the current high number of cases and hospitalizations, we reconsidered this event,” Lorenz said. “We have worked with the Health Department to successfully and safely hold other events, and plan to continue that cooperation for future events at PBA.
Lorenz said the event would have had limited attendance, and social distance and mask guidelines would have been followed.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird issued a statement following the cancellation:
““I appreciate and support the decision to cancel this watch event,” said Mayor Gaylor Baird, “It’s another example of Tom and his staff at Pinnacle Bank Arena modifying events with a priority for the safety of patrons and performers.”