Pinewood Bowl Holding Auditions for Disney’s Beauty and the Beast

Pinewood Bowl Inc. announced the production of Disney’s Beauty & the Beast will be performed nightly July 11-14 and July 18-21, 2019, at the Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater in Lincoln’s Pioneers Park.

Auditions are scheduled for March 15th and March 16th at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church located at 2325 S 24th St., Lincoln, NE. There are limited roles for auditioners ages 10 through 13, with the remaining roles being for ages 14 and up. Pinewood Bowl, Inc. will also cast roles for both men and women over the age of 35 with most roles available for non-traditional casting. It is recommended that auditioners in the 10-13 age group audition on Friday, March 15 in the 5:30 pm time slot. Auditions are by appointment only and group size will be limited.

For more information or to reserve your audition time, you can email PWBBoardofDirectors@gmail.org or visit https://www.pinewoodbowl.org/auditions.

