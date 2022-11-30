Pillen’s Inaugural Ball To Be Held In Omaha

LINCOLN, Neb. (November 30, 2022) – Today, Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen and his wife, Suzanne Pillen, announced details of the 2023 Inaugural Ball, which will take place on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. The theme of the 2023 Inauguration is “Nebraska: Day By Day, Better & Better,” drawing inspiration from the famous words of the Husker Prayer.

“Our inauguration theme celebrates the efforts of Nebraskans working every day to make our communities better for all our kids and grandkids,” said Governor-elect Pillen. “My hope is that we’re all reminded that, with that drive for continuous improvement, there is absolutely no limit to what we can accomplish together. The Inaugural Ball is going to be an incredible night, bringing people from every corner of our state together to share a meal, enjoy great entertainment, and celebrate Nebraska.”

“We chose the CHI Health Center to host the Inaugural Ball because we wanted a space where all our guests can dine and celebrate together, in one room on one floor,” Suzanne Pillen said. “The Inaugural Ball is an event for everyone who loves Nebraska, and we want to see you all there.”

Tickets to the 2023 Inaugural Ball are available for purchase at NebraskaDayByDay.com. Dinner-option tickets cost $75, and dessert-only tickets cost $25. All guests will enjoy great food, the inaugural program and Grand March, and a dance with a live band performing. Menu and entertainment details will soon be available at NebraskaDayByDay.com.