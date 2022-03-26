Pillen Signs ‘Protect Women’s Sports’ Pledge
COLUMBUS, NE – (March 26, 20220 Republican candidate for governor Jim Pillen has signed the American Principles Project’s “Protect Women’s Sports” Pledge.
“I will fight the radical transgender agenda,” said Pillen. “There’s no place for men in women’s sports, women’s bathrooms, and women’s changing rooms. There’s no excuse for subjecting minors to treatments that mutilate their bodies and harm healthy growth and development. I’ll oppose the radical transgender agenda at every turn.”
The APP Pledge commits candidates to opposing policies or platforms which would allow biological males to compete in women’s sports and supporting the right of women student athletes to a fair playing field and equal opportunity to compete for scholarships and titles.