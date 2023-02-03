Pillen Selects Former Norfolk Senator To Fill NU Board of Regents Vacancy

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 3)–Governor Jim Pillen has appointed former Norfolk State Senator and Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer to the University of Nebraska Board of Regents to fill the District 3 seat Pillen held before his election.

“Jim is a public servant who will work to grow the University of Nebraska. He believes in educational excellence, the importance of agriculture and fiscal conservative leadership,” Governor Pillen said in a statement on Friday.

Between 2013 to 2021, Scheer represented District 19 in the Nebraska Legislature, serving as speaker his final four years in office. Scheer also served as mayor of Norfolk and on the Norfolk School Board. He also served as a member of the Nebraska State Board of Education.

Scheer runs an insurance agency and auto parts store in Norfolk. He’s a graduate of UNL.