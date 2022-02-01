Pillen Receives Endorsement From Nebraska Farm Bureau
LINCOLN–(News Release Feb. 1)–The Nebraska Farm Bureau Tuesday announced its endorsement of Republican Jim Pillen to be Nebraska’s next governor.
“People tend to evaluate candidates based on who they are and what they stand for,” said Nebraska Farm Bureau President Mark McHargue. “Jim Pillen’s Nebraska roots run deep. He comes from agriculture. He’s built a successful family business here in our state. He understands the importance of strong communities. He brings public service experience to the table, serving on the NU Board of Regents. He’s fiscally conservative, and people believe he’ll bring a commonsense approach to addressing key issues and leading our state.”
“I’m honored to have the support of the Nebraska Farm Bureau and the thousands of farming and ranching families it serves,” said Pillen. “We share the same vision for Nebraska’s future—one of growth and prosperity fueled by our world-class ag producers. I look forward to working with the Nebraska Farm Bureau to fix our broken tax code, strengthen our communities, grow our economy, preserve our family values, and make sure Nebraska farmers and ranchers can always be successful. When Nebraska farmers do well, all Nebraskans do better.”
Nebraska Farm Bureau leaders will join Pillen on a two-day, statewide tour of press availabilities and meet-and-greets today and tomorrow. Stops include South Sioux City, North Platte, Scottsbluff, Kearney, Broken Bow, Lexington, Grand Island, Beatrice, and Fremont.