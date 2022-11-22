Pillen Names Environment and Energy Director

LINCOLN, NE (November 22, 2022) – Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced he will be retaining Jim Macy as the Director of the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.

“Jim understands the importance of protecting Nebraska’s natural resources like our pot of gold, the Ogallala Aquifer, and thousands of miles of surface waters across Nebraska’s five unique agro-ecological zones,” said Governor-elect Pillen. “He has decades of experience that will help ensure that our land, water, and energy standards remain the best in the country. Jim will continue his work to make government oversight more business-friendly and timely.”

Macy has served as the Director of the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy since 2019. Previously, he served as the Director of the Department of Environmental Quality before it was merged with the Nebraska Energy Office.

Before his time in Nebraska, Macy served in a variety of capacities throughout the Missouri Department of Natural Resources including roles as the Environmental Compliance Section Chief, the Division Director of Field Services, the Regional Director of the Kansas City Regional Office, a Soil and Water District Director of the Kansas City Regional Office, a Soil and Water District Coordinator, and an Environmental Specialist.

Macy holds a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture with an emphasis in Animal Science and a Master’s in Education with a focus on Vocational/Technical Education from the University of Missouri-Columbia.