Pillen Deploys NSP Troopers to Texas Border Via Request From Texas Governor

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 25)–Ten Nebraska State Patrol troopers have been deployed to the Texas border by Governor Jim Pillen, as part of an assistance request from Texas Governor Greg Abbott, with the surge of migrants following the expiration of Title 42.

“Our nation has a serious and unchecked threat on its hands following President Biden’s decision to end Title 42,” said Governor Pillen. “Nebraska is committed to using every tool in its tool box to help stop the influx of illegal immigration at our southern border. Illegal immigration hurts our nation’s security, undermines the rule of law, and threatens the wellbeing of our state.”

The troopers who have volunteered from Nebraska are all experienced drone operators and will be gone for two weeks.