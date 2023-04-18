Pillen Bans Open Burning Through Sunday Due To Dry, Windy Conditions
April 18, 2023 8:44AM CDT
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 17)–No open burning will be allowed for now across Nebraska.
On Monday, Governor Pillen announced he’s extending the statewide suspension of open burning through midnight this Sunday, April 24 because of extreme dry and windy conditions that pose as major fire risks in Nebraska.
Pillen’s office says the governor will be in consultation with fire and emergency officials to continually reassess the prohibition on open burns.