Pillen Announces Appointment Of Directors For State Agencies

LINCOLN, NE (December 13, 2022) – Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen will appoint the following division directors in the Department of Health and Human Services: Charity Menefee as the Director of the Division of Public Health, Tony Green as the Director of the Division of Developmental Disabilities, and Kevin Bagley as the Director of the Division of Medicaid and Long-Term Care. Governor-elect Pillen also announced he be appointing Dr. Matthew Donahue as the acting Chief Medical Officer, and will conduct national searches to find division directors for Behavioral Health and Children and Family Services.

Director of the Division of Public Health and Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Gary Anthone announced his departure as the State’s Chief Medical Officer and Director of Public Health. He has accepted a position with an Omaha based nonprofit beginning at the start of 2023.

Governor-elect Pillen will be appointing Charity Menefee as the Director of the Division of Public Health and Dr. Matthew Donahue will be Acting Chief Medical Officer until a replacement is appointed. Dr. Donahue will continue in his role as the State Epidemiologist.

“I want to thank Dr. Anthone for all his hard work and resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor-elect Pillen. “It was through his leadership that Nebraska had one of the best and most efficient responses to the pandemic. I look forward to working with Charity and Dr. Donahue as they look to carry on the high standard of excellence and care Dr. Anthone provided to our state.”

Director of the Division of Developmental Disabilities

“Tony Green has a long track record of success at the Department of Health and Human Services, serving for over 30 years,” said Governor-elect Pillen. “His leadership abilities will be key to continuing the progress that has been made to ensure greater access to services and support for those with developmental disabilities as well as the aging populations.”

Director of the Division of Medicaid and Long-Term

“Kevin Bagley will continue to be a solid partner for our state as he leads the department’s largest program,” said Governor-elect Pillen. “Under his guidance, the Division of Medicaid and Long-Term Care has shown significant improvement despite facing many challenges.”

National Search Underway for new Director of Behavioral Health and Director of Children and Family Services

Governor-elect Pillen will be conducting a nationwide search to find new directors for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services’ Children and Family Services division and Behavioral Health division. CEO Dannette Smith will be the interim Director of Children and Family Services until a permanent replacement is appointed.

“I look forwarding to finding a division director who will improve the level of services the Children and Family Services provide,” said Governor-elect Pillen. “Our kids are our future, and I will be searching for a leader who understands we need to protect, value, and improve the future of every kid who comes in contact with the division’s services.”

Tony Green will be the interim Director of Behavioral Health until a permanent replacement is appointed.