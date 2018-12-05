Pickup, Semi Collide North of Lincoln Wednesday Morning

The Nebraska State Patrol said one person was ejected and sustained non-life threatening injuries following a two-vehicle accident at Highway 77 and Raymond Road Wednesday morning.



State Patrol spokesperson Cody Thomas told KFOR News the pickup was driving too fast for the conditions, slid through the intersection and was clipped by a semi-truck.

The driver of the pickup was ejected and was taken to a Lincoln hospital with non-life threatening injuries.