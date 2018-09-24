Photo of Suspect In Attempted Robbery At Lincoln Grocery Store

One of the most bizarre attempted robberies happened at the Super Saver off 56th and Highway 2 early Saturday morning, when a man walked in, asking for a cashier.

Lincoln Police say he then pulled out a gun on the cashier, who told the suspect the gun was fake.

The suspect cussed and then left.

If you have any information on this case or know who the suspect is, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

