Phone in Stolen Car Helps Track Thief

Fortunately for a man who had his car stolen Saturday night while looking for his missing dog around 42nd and Huntington, his cellphone was in the stolen car. That enabled the owner to use another phone to track it. At first the stolen car was on West O Street. Then it turned around onto the Interstate and headed east. Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies couldn’t get the driver to stop, so State Troopers threw down stop sticks near Gretna, which did the trick. 25 year old, Rakar Omer, was taken taken to jail for felony theft by receiving stolen property.