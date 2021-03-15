Philanthropist Scott Gives $15M To Nebraska College
(KFOR NEWS March 15, 2021) (AP) – Philanthropist, MacKenzie Scott, is donating $15 million to a Nebraska community college.
The Sioux City Journal on Sunday reported Scott’s gift to Northeast Community College. The newspaper reports the donation is the largest ever in the Norfolk-based school’s history. One official at the college initially thought an email about the donation was spam because gifts that large to the Nebraska school are so rare.
Scott donated $5.7 billion in 2020 by asking community leaders to help identify 512 organizations for 7-and-8 figure gifts, including food banks, human-service organizations, and racial-justice charities.
