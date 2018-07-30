Republicans would like to keep Lincoln’s Democrat mayor from running for a fourth term. Prominent Republicans have formed The Political Renewal Association with the intent of getting voters in November to approve a city charter change to limit Lincoln’s mayor to three terms.

If it passed, Mayor Chris Beutler could not run in the 2019 election.

Beutler supporters are speaking out against the petition, including Lincoln attorney Kathleen Neary, who told KFOR News City Council member and potential Republican mayoral candidate Cyndi Lamm should have a talk with her fellow Republicans.

“This is a chance to rig the election,” Neary told KFOR’s Dale Johnson on Monday morning.

Around 3,000 valid signatures are needed to put the term-limit charter change on the November ballot.

The post Petition Out To Limit Mayor’s Position To Three Terms appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.