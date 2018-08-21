The group hoping to limit Lincoln’s Mayors to two terms says it has enough signatures to place the issue on the November ballot, and a will likely turn them in Wednesday. Republican leaders have been circulating the petition, also hoping to keep Mayor Chris Beutler from running in the spring election for another term.

The group is required to secure the signatures of at least 3,774 registered voters who are residents of Lincoln in order to get the issue on the November election ballot. Petition author J.L. Spray told a Lincoln Independent Business Association forum tuesday noon “We’re going to turn in our petitions with more than enough signatures to get on the ballot.” Originally Spray said the signatures would be turned in Tuesday, but told KFOR a short time later the would likely be turned in Wednesday instead.

Once turned in to the City Clerk, the signatures will be forwarded to the Election Commissioner for verification.

Spray told the group the Term Limits are appropriate, and needed. “When you look at the power the Mayor has in an autocratic system, and the power that can be wielded, we need change, we need freshness, we need turnover in that position.”

Lincoln Attorney Kathleen Neary told the forum the petition is unfair. “If we’re going to do term limits, shouldn’t we do them for all the city council members too?” She added “Why is the Republican Party targeting Mayor Beutler.?”

The post Petition Group: We Have Enough Signatures appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.