Petition Drive Losing One Of Its Leaders

A petition drive aimed at lowering the tax burden on Nebraska property owners has lost one of its high-profile sponsors, but remaining participants say it is still moving forward.

Paul Von Behren, president of the TRUE Nebraskans ballot campaign, confirmed Monday that Doug Kagan, of Omaha, has withdrawn as a petition sponsor. Kagan is the president of Nebraska Taxpayers for Freedom, a group that advocates for lower taxes and government spending cuts.

Von Behren says the separation happened because of a disagreement over the group’s leadership. He says the campaign has gained momentum since Kagan left and is still gathering signatures to place the issue on the 2020 ballot.

The ballot measure would guarantee taxpayers a refund equal to 35 percent of their local property tax payments.

Several State Senators say the petition drive will increase its activity if the Legislature fails to pass new laws to force property taxes down.

