Peter Murphy fills in for Bowie

Peter Murphy will be fronting the Celebrating David Bowie Tour. Not familiar with Peter Murphy? Peter fronted the band Bauhaus in the 80’s.

Peter will be joined on the road with guitarist Adrian Belew, Royston Langdon of Spacehog ,APC bassist Matt McJunkins and APC drummer Jeff Friedl.

The Celebrating David Bowie tour has been an ongoing project since 2017.

