Person in Custody Following Incident Near Downtown Lincoln

May 29, 2024 1:57PM CDT
Courtesy of AlphaMedia USA Lincoln.

LINCOLN–(KFOR/KOLN May 29)–At least one person was taken into custody early Wednesday afternoon, after they reportedly barricaded themselves inside a home near downtown Lincoln.

The Metro Area Fugitive Task Force and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Unit were at the scene near 8th and “G” streets. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

