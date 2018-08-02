Pershing Possibility

A new possibility for use of the Pershing Auditorium block surfaced late Thursday. City Officials revealed that a proposal has been made to use half of the block for construction of an office building for three departments of State government.

Here are the basics, as outlined by Lincoln’s Urban Development Director David Landis:

— The State of Nebraska released a Request for Proposals recently seeking a developer to construct an office building for three departments: Banking, Insurance, and Health and Human Services.

— 26 proposals were received.

— One, from Speedway Motors of Lincoln, would include a 100,000 square foot building which Speedway would build and lease to the State. The size would cover approximately half of the Pershing block.

— If Speedway’s proposal is accepted by the State, the next step would be negotiations with the City for acquisition of the needed property.

Landis emphasized that the proposal is conditioned upon the State accepting the Speedway proposal, and Speedway and the City reaching an agreement for purchase or use of the block. He also said the project would accomplish the long-held goal of generating property tax revenue from the Pershing property.

He also emphasized, however, that the Speedway proposal does not have the inside track, and is not the “favored” proposal. Rather, he said, it is one proposal that will be considered if it materializes.

He also offered no information about the other half of the Pershing block, saying only that the city is “interested in finding the most beneficial use for the property.”

The Lincoln City Libraries Board of Directors and the Foundation for Lincoln Libraries have made a formal request to the City to designate the block, or part of the block, as the location for the new downtown Central Library. That package would include both the offices of the Library Administration and Foundation and the branch Library that would serve the Central part of Lincoln.

Landis said only that the City would “entertain proposals for both public and private uses for the property.”

A decision is expected from the State on which proposal will be accepted for its project, he said, by late August.

