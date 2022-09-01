Permits For Downtown Food Trucks Now Available

Lincoln, NE (September 1, 2022) The Urban Development Department today announced that registration is now open for an expanded food truck pilot program that runs from September 6 through November 1. Vendors may apply for permits at lincoln.ne.gov (search: food truck).

Dan Marvin, Urban Development Director, said the pilot program is the result of an amended City ordinance that allows vendor trucks to operate downtown at selected metered parking stalls.

“The pilot program is designed to measure the level of interest and overall success of vendor truck on-street operations downtown,” Marvin said. “The City will work with the Downtown Lincoln Association to collect information on the success of the program at multiple downtown locations.”

Depending on the success of the program, the City may adopt permanent changes to the Vendor Truck Ordinance to allow vendor trucks to continue operating downtown and in other commercially zoned areas on the street. After obtaining the permit, vendors may reserve space by contacting the Park & Go office at 402-441-7275 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

City Council Chair Tammy Ward, who introduced the pilot program, encouraged downtown employees and residents to patronize food trucks during this fall.

“There are so many culinary options among the food trucks. Follow the social media pages of your favorites and, when you visit them, try some new soon-to-be favorites,” Ward said.

The City’s Park & Go Facebook page, @LincolnParking, will promote the vendor truck locations and will work with the Downtown Lincoln Association to inform residents about upcoming dining opportunities.