People’s City Mission Opening Doors to Everyone to Shelter From Winter Storm, Cold Temps

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 11)–With the anticipated winter storm moving in, along with bitterly cold temperatures expected in the Lincoln area through the weekend, the People’s City Mission is opening their doors to everyone that need a place to stay and keep warm.

In a social media post on Thursday afternoon, PCM officials said this applies to anyone who has been asked to stay away from their location at 110 West “Q” Street. Their main priority is to keep the homeless safe. If you should see anyone on the streets, please tell them to seek shelter at the People’s City Mission.

Any questions can be answered by calling PCM at 402-475-1303.