People’s City Mission Holding Diaper and Baby Wipes Drive for Ukraine
Lincoln, NE (April 6, 2022) The Peoples City Mission is teaming up with Convoy of Hope to provide some much-needed items to the people of Ukraine. Specifically, they are collecting diapers and baby wipes, which their workers in Ukraine indicate people are in most desperate need of at the moment.
Convoy of Hope is a large international relief agency with warehouses in Poland as well as distribution centers in Ukraine itself. As it so happens the Peoples City Mission has an ongoing relationship with Convoy of Hope. For the last several years they have been donating bulk items to PCM’s Help Center that have been given away to struggling people in Lincoln. “This is a good time to reciprocate” according to a statement from the Mission.
They are sending a truck to Lincoln on April 22nd to pick up whatever amount of diapers and baby wipes are collected. So, the Mission is making a plea for people to go out and purchase a box of diapers or baby wipes and bring them to the PCM Help Center at 6800 P street (right behind East Park Theaters), or to their shelter at 110 Q St. They can also be purchased from the Amazon Wish List, which can be found at the bottom of their website at pcmlincoln.org, and they will be sent for this drive. The PCM appeal concluded by saying “This is a wonderful chance to help some women and small children going through some very horrific situations right now.”