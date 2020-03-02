People Quarantined For Corona Virus Released Today in Omaha
(KFOR NEWS March 2, 2020) Today (2/3), Governor Ricketts joins other state, local and federal officials at an event marking the beginning of departures for several people being monitored for the coronavirus in the National Quarantine Unit. 13 people arrived on the UNMC/Nebraska Medical Center campus February 17 for monitoring after being evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the coast of Japan. 2 other people from the same cruise ship arrived for monitoring the following week, bringing the total being monitored here to 15.
Along with Governor Ricketts, Monday morning’s event will feature providers from UNMC/Nebraska Medicine and 2 people who have been quarantined here since February 17th.
