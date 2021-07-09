      Weather Alert

People City Mission’s Giveaway Event

Jul 9, 2021 @ 3:58am

(KFOR NEWS  July 9, 2021)   The People City Mission is a huge giveaway event in the parking lot of its Help Center, 6800 P Street, just behind East Park Theaters.

The giveaway is Saturday, July 10 from 8 a.m. – Noon.

Thousands of housewares, toys, tools and more will be given away for free to anyone who needs some assistance due to the pandemic.

PCM compared it to a free flea market.  Pre-qualification or sign up is not necessary…just show up.

