People City Mission’s Giveaway Event
(KFOR NEWS July 9, 2021) The People City Mission is a huge giveaway event in the parking lot of its Help Center, 6800 P Street, just behind East Park Theaters.
The giveaway is Saturday, July 10 from 8 a.m. – Noon.
Thousands of housewares, toys, tools and more will be given away for free to anyone who needs some assistance due to the pandemic.
PCM compared it to a free flea market. Pre-qualification or sign up is not necessary…just show up.
READ MORE: Covid-19 Death Reported In Lancaster County