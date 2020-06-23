Penrod Named New Principal at Southeast High School
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 23)–A new principal has been named to lead Lincoln Southeast High School.
Tanner Penrod, who served as principal of the Bryan Community Focus Program since 2016, becomes the new principal at Southeast at the end of August, when Brent Toalson retires. Before his role at Bryan, Penrod was an associate principal at Lincoln High, instructional coordinator at Bryan, and a coordinator for the Summer School Program at Lincoln North Star High School.
Penrod taught social studies at Lincoln Southwest High School from 2005 to 2012, along with coaching swimming and soccer. From 2000 to 2004, he was a substitute paraeducator for LPS, and a substitute teacher from 2004 to 2005.
According to a news release from Lincoln Public Schools, Penrod is pursuing his Educational Specialist certification from Doane, and obtained his Master of Education in Educational Leadership from Doane, and a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
LPS will immediately start the process of replacing Penrod at Bryan Community Focus Program.